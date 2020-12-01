Dayton: Marquice Murray sentenced for armed robberies

Dayton man, Marquice Murray sentenced to 19 years in prison for armed robberies

Defendant shot at cell phone store security guard

DAYTON, OH (STL.News) A 22-year-old Dayton man was sentenced in U.S. District Court here today for committing at least five armed robberies.

Marquice Murray was sentenced to 230 months in prison for robbing local cell phone stores and retail establishments at gunpoint.

According to court documents, in December 2019, Murray brandished a firearm while robbing the Boost Mobile store on West Third Street in Dayton. After committing the robbery, Murray fled the store and, as a security guard actively pursued him, discharged a 9mm handgun toward the security guard.

Murray brandished firearms on at least four other occasions while committing robbery. He robbed the Boost Mobile on North Main Street in Dayton twice, in October and November 2019. He committed armed robbery at two different Family Dollar Stores (on Salem and Siebenthaler avenues in Dayton) in December 2019.

Murray pleaded guilty in August 2020 to brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime and to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Roland Herndon, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF); and Dayton Police Chief Richard S. Biehl announced the sentence imposed by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose. Assistant United States Attorney Dwight K. Keller is representing the United States in this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

