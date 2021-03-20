Dawhan Archible Bloods convicted On Multiple Crimes

Jury Convicts, Dawhan Archible Bloods Gang Member of Murder, Robbery, and Drug Trafficking Charges

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (STL.News) A federal jury convicted a Washington, D.C. man today on charges of murder with a firearm, robbery, and conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on January 15, 2017, Dawhan Archible, 27, and his co-conspirators, murdered Luke Michael Dudley, 23, with a firearm in the aftermath of a drug deal. Archible is a self-proclaimed “bloods boss” and admitted he has been in the Bloods gang since he was 13 years old.

“Today’s verdict represents justice for victim Luke Dudley and his family, who will forever endure the unimaginable pain and heartache of losing him,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “EDVA remains steadfast in our fight against all forms of violence, and we are grateful to our prosecutors and law enforcement partners for their tireless commitment and dedication to this case.”

On the morning of the murder, Archible traded heroin for cocaine, which he then traded with Dudley for what he believed to be Percocet pills. Following the drug transaction, Archible learned that Dudley had provided him fake drugs instead of Percocet. In response, Archible and his co-conspirators broke into Dudley’s rooming house in Newport News and confronted him. Archible directed a co-conspirator to bring a firearm. Archible shot Dudley several times with a 9mm Glock pistol and then handed the gun to his co-conspirator, who also shot Dudley.

Later that afternoon, local law enforcement officers responded to a burglary call and found Dudley deceased from 17 gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and extremities. Archible’s DNA was linked to blood recovered from the scene.

Archible faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment on the murder charge and 20 years on each of the remaining counts when sentenced on August 10. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division; and Steve R. Drew, Chief of Newport News Police, made the announcement after U.S. District Judge David J. Novak accepted the verdict.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Howard J. Zlotnick, Lisa R. McKeel, and Brian J. Samuels are prosecuting the case.

