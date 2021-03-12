Ohio man, Cory Davonta Smith sentenced for role in drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Cory Davonta Smith, Jr., of Barberton, Ohio, was sentenced today to 57 months of incarceration for his role in a drug distribution operation, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Smith, also known as “C.J.,” age 27, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine” in July 2020. Smith admitted to working with others to distribute 50 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in November 2018 in Gilmer County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.

