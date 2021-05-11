David Yarborough Plea Guilty to Federal Drug, Gun Charges

Prince George’s County Man, Marvel David Yarborough Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug and Gun Charges

Admitted Possessing an AM-15 Rifle in Furtherance of His Drug Trafficking

Greenbelt, MD (STL.News) Marvel David Yarborough, age 30, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to the federal charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to his guilty plea, on February 21, 2020, Prince George’s County Police officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle being driven by Yarborough, after observing that the driver was not wearing a seat belt and did not properly use his turn signal. When approaching the vehicle officers observed Yarborough attempting to conceal objects in his groin area and detected the odor of phencyclidine (“PCP”) from his person and vehicle. Yarborough was searched and officers recovered approximately 34 baggies and capsules containing a white, rock-like substance. The substances were tested in the lab and found to contain 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, .352 grams of fentanyl, and 17.6 grams of PCP. In addition, law enforcement recovered $1,012 in cash from Yarborough’s vehicle, numerous empty baggies and several digital scales.

In March 26, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Yarborough’s residence and recovered an AM-15 rifle, with a loaded drum-style magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition from the hall closet. An additional drum-style magazine was found on the kitchen table, loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition. Law enforcement also seized: 100 capsules found to contain 9.234 grams of crack cocaine and 26.7 grams of powder cocaine; 6.68 grams of PCP; drug paraphernalia; and a notebook containing references to drugs and the names and numbers of drug customers.

Yarborough’s cell phone was also seized and subsequently searched. The phone contained text conversations about drugs and guns, photographs of Yarborough with the AM-15, and photographs of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The text messages reflect that Yarborough possessed the AM-15 in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

Yarborough and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Yarborough will be sentenced to between 78 and 114 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel has scheduled sentencing for August 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended the ATF and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Lenzner thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine K. Dick, who is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today