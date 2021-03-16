Camp counselor, David Jonathan Weston admits to child pornography charge

MARTINSBURG, W.V (STL.News) David Jonathan Weston, of Westminster, Maryland, has admitted to a child pornography charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Weston, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of “Attempted Solicitation of Child Pornography.” Weston, who had served as a camp counselor at Camp Tohiglo in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania around the time of the crime, admitted to persuading a 15-year-old female to send inappropriate pictures and videos to his smart phone. From July 2020 to September 2020, Weston exchanged nearly 1,000 messages via Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram with the minor, who lives in Berkeley County.

Weston is facing at least five and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly D. Crockett is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The FBI investigated with assistance from Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today