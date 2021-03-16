General

David Jonathan Weston admits to child pornography charge

ByEditor 4

Mar 16, 2021 , , , ,

Camp counselor, David Jonathan Weston admits to child pornography charge

MARTINSBURG, W.V (STL.News) David Jonathan Weston, of Westminster, Maryland, has admitted to a child pornography charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Weston, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of “Attempted Solicitation of Child Pornography.” Weston, who had served as a camp counselor at Camp Tohiglo in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania around the time of the crime, admitted to persuading a 15-year-old female to send inappropriate pictures and videos to his smart phone.  From July 2020 to September 2020, Weston exchanged nearly 1,000 messages via Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram with the minor, who lives in Berkeley County.

Weston is facing at least five and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.  Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly D. Crockett is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.  The FBI investigated with assistance from Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Francisco Gamez Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm

Mar 16, 2021 Editor 4
General

Florida: Ryan Hendrix Pleads guilty to Distribute Marijuana

Mar 16, 2021 Editor 4
General

Neil Edwin Valera Sentenced in Deaths of 3 Chinese Migrants

Mar 16, 2021 Editor 4