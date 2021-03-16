Darryl W. Stewart Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Lexington Man, Darryl W. Stewart Sentenced to 83 Months for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Darryl W. Stewart, Jr., 32, of Lexington, was sentenced to 83 months in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Gregory VanTatenhove, after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Stewart’s plea agreement, he admitted that on September 3, 2019, law enforcement found him in possession of a handgun. Stewart admitted that he was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Stewart was previously convicted of Reckless Homicide in Fayette Circuit Court, in December 2015. Stewart pleaded guilty to the current charge in December 2020.

Under federal law, Stewart must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence; and upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by ATF and the Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Rieker.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today