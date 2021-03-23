Convicted Felon, Darrell Pete Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Offense

Ocala, FL (STL.News) Darrell Pete (32, Ocala) has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm as a convicted felon. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Pete had been indicted on June 3, 2020.

According to court documents, on April 18, 2020, an officer from the Ocala Police Department stopped a vehicle in which Pete was a passenger. After a police canine alerted to the odor of drugs, a search revealed a bag with a .22 caliber firearm and ammunition underneath Pete’s seat. Packaged with the firearm was court documentation in Pete’s name. Pete admitted that the firearm belonged to him, and later acknowledged that he had worked with another person to obtain the firearm and had placed it in the car that day.

Pete has multiple prior state felony convictions, including several cocaine distribution offenses. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Ocala Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Tyrie Boyer.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence and enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today