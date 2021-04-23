Danville: Leonard Riley Sentenced for Child Pornography

Danville Man, Leonard Riley Sentenced to 87 Months for Child Pornography Charge

LEXINGTON, KY (STL.News) A Danville, Ky., man, Leonard Riley, 45, was sentenced to 87 months in prison on Friday, before Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, after previously pleading guilty to transporting child pornography using the Internet.

According to Riley’s plea agreement, he admitted that on July 30, 2017, he was in possession of 23 images and two videos of child pornography on his smart phone. These images depicted children under 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Riley further admitted that he knew the images he received, possessed, and transported through his computer involved minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Riley pleaded guilty in January 2021.

Under federal law, Riley must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence, and upon his release from prison will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jerry Templet, Special Agent in Charge, Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations; and Colonel Phillip Burnett, Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police, announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by DHS-HSI and KSP-Electronic Crime Branch. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Marye.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today