Daniel Seibert Sentenced for Production of Child Pornography

Orange County Man, Daniel Seibert Sentenced to More Than 24 Years in Prison for Traveling to Engage in Sex with Minors and Production of Child Pornography

SANTA ANA, CA (STL.News) An Orange County man was sentenced today to 292 months in federal prison for travelling out of state to sexually abuse minors – including a 6-year-old girl – and for inducing minors to send him sexually explicit videos of themselves.

Daniel Seibert, 29, of Lake Forest, was sentenced by United States District Judge James V. Selna.

Seibert pleaded guilty in March 2020 to a three-count information charging him with production of child pornography, traveling to engage in illicit sex, and using a facility of commerce to induce a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

In the spring of 2019, Seibert traveled from California to Michigan to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a victim who was 6 years old. The victim’s mother attempted to render the victim unconscious by using over-the-counter drugs before having Seibert engage in sex acts with the victim, according to court documents. Images later recovered during a search depicted his abuse of the victim. The victim’s mother is facing multiple child sexual abuse charges in Oregon state court.

Seibert traveled to Utah in December 2018 and again in May 2019 to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a 14-year-old victim that he had met on the internet, he admitted in a plea agreement.

One victim recounted that Seibert asked her to send sexually explicit material, knowing she was a minor. She did so, and law enforcement later found in Seibert’s possession about 160 images and eight videos of child exploitation material of the victim.

This matter was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Daniel H. Ahn and Jake D. Nare of the Santa Ana Branch Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today