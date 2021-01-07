Daniel P. Bubar, David W. Archey Condemn Violence in Washington D.C.

Acting United States Attorney Bubar, FBI Special Agent in Charge Archey Condemn Yesterday’s Violence in Washington D.C.

ROANOKE, VA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and FBI Special Agent in Charge David W. Archey jointly announced today their condemnation of violence during yesterday’s events in Washington D.C. and request information regarding individuals involved in potential criminal acts of violence.

“We strongly condemn the violence carried out by rioters yesterday at the U.S. Capitol, which was a reprehensible attack on our democracy,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar said. “Here in the Western District of Virginia, we are quite familiar with the use of the federal Anti-Riot Act, and are working with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute any individuals that traveled from the Western District of Virginia to Washington, D.C. to commit violent criminal acts in furtherance of these riots. We will continue to carry out our mission to support and defend the Constitution and the rule of law, undeterred.”

