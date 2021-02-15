Daniel Mitchem sentenced for firearm possession

Daniel Mitchem from Albuquerque sentenced to four years in federal prison for firearm possession

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Daniel Mitchem, 47, of Albuquerque, was sentenced in federal court in Albuquerque on Feb. 11 to four years and seven months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to his plea agreement, on Feb. 8, 2020, in Albuquerque Mitchem approached an undercover law enforcement officer, who he believed to be a regular citizen, and displayed his firearm, which was secured in his waistband, while claiming to be a member of the Sheriff’s Department. After the undercover officer identified himself as law enforcement, Mitchem ran to his vehicle and fled the scene. Law enforcement arrested Mitchem shortly after as he attempted to dispose of the firearm.

Upon completion of his prison sentence, Mitchem will be subject to three-years of supervised release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Albuquerque Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Raquel Ruiz-Velez prosecuted the case

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today