General

Daniel Mitchem sentenced for firearm possession

ByEditor 4

Feb 15, 2021 , , , ,
Daniel Mitchem sentenced for firearm possession

Daniel Mitchem from Albuquerque sentenced to four years in federal prison for firearm possession

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Daniel Mitchem, 47, of Albuquerque, was sentenced in federal court in Albuquerque on Feb. 11 to four years and seven months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to his plea agreement, on Feb. 8, 2020, in Albuquerque Mitchem approached an undercover law enforcement officer, who he believed to be a regular citizen, and displayed his firearm, which was secured in his waistband, while claiming to be a member of the Sheriff’s Department.  After the undercover officer identified himself as law enforcement, Mitchem ran to his vehicle and fled the scene.  Law enforcement arrested Mitchem shortly after as he attempted to dispose of the firearm.

Upon completion of his prison sentence, Mitchem will be subject to three-years of supervised release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Albuquerque Police Department investigated this case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Raquel Ruiz-Velez prosecuted the case

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Peterman Dishion sentenced for shipping heroin and meth

Feb 15, 2021 Editor 4
General

Arshad Pervez Pleads Guilty to Not Paying Employment Taxes

Feb 15, 2021 Editor 4
General

Eagle Butte: Luke Eagleman Charged with Multiple Charges

Feb 15, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Health

Maine: 2nd Chance to get Affordable Health Insurance for 2021

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3
Health

Louisiana LHD: 64 Parishes Will Receive COVID Vaccine This Week

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3
Health

Arkansas ADH Lifts Public Health Advisory Limiting Recreational Activity

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Virginia Governor: Capitol Square Construction & Renovation

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3