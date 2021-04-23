Daniel Lee Wade Sentenced for Assaulting Jail Official

Daniel Lee Wade Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced for Assaulting Jail Official

ABINGDON, VA (STL.News) An inmate serving a federal sentence pleaded guilty and was sentenced today for assaulting an officer at the local jail where he was being held pursuant to a contract with the U.S. Marshals.

Daniel Lee Wade Jr., 35, pleaded guilty today in United States District Court in Abingdon to one count of forcibly assaulting and resisting an officer of the United States Government. The assault happened on April 4, 2021, at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, just three days after Wade was sentenced to a four-year sentence in federal court for possessing a weapon in a federal prison. The officer did not require any medical treatment.

Wade was sentenced to an additional six-month term of imprisonment to be served consecutively to his prior sentences.

Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the Western District of Virginia made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Ramseyer prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today