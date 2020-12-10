Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home General Dallas: Kewon Dontrell White and Devin Maurice Brown Charged With Gun, Drug...
General

Dallas: Kewon Dontrell White and Devin Maurice Brown Charged With Gun, Drug Crimes

By Editor 4
0
87
Dallas: Kewon Dontrell White and Devin Maurice Brown Charged With Gun, Drug Crimes

Dallas Men, Kewon Dontrell White and Devin Maurice Brown Charged With Gun, Drug Crimes

Two Dallas men have been charged with gun and drug crimes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.

(STL.News) Kewon Dontrell White, 22, was indicted on one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Mr. White – who is now facing a Dallas County murder charge in the death of rapper Melvin Nobel, also known as M03 – was arrested by ATF, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Dallas Police Department patrol officers Wednesday in Dallas’ Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Known affiliate Devin Maurice Brown, Jr, 27, was indicted on one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; he was arrested on November 19, at his residence in Oak Cliff.

“A gun in the hands of a prohibited person is not a theoretical risk, but an actual danger to the community,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox.  “We are proud to partner with ATF and our local police departments to take armed felons and drug dealers off the streets.”

“ATF remains vigilant and steadfast in our fight against violent crime in the Dallas Metroplex.  Together with the United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners, we will continue to pursue the worst of the worst lawbreakers living amongst us in our communities.  If you are in the illegal possession of a firearm, be warned, no one can elude police forever,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Division Jeffrey C. Boshek II.

According to a criminal complaint filed in November, law enforcement discovered a stolen AK-47 in Mr. Brown’s closet during a lawful search of his residence.  They also found a botanical substance that field tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids (commonly referred to as “K2” or “spice”), a bottle of multicolored tablets that field tested positive for methamphetamine, several scales, baggies, and more than $3,200 in U.S. currency.

According to a second criminal complaint filed later that same month, law enforcement discovered a 9 mm pistol in Mr. White’s pants pocket. Mr. White fled, first on his dirt bike and then on foot, when officers attempted to effectuate a traffic stop.

Indictments are merely allegations of criminal conduct, not evidence. Like all defendants, Mr. White and Mr. Brown are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, Mr. White faces up to 10 years in federal prison on the gun charge. Mr. Brown faces up to 20 years on the gun and drug charges.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Dallas Police Department conducted the investigation with assistance from the Duncanville and Lancaster Police Departments. The U.S. Marshal’s Service assisted in the arrest. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Myria Boehm and Abe McGlothin are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Previous articleHaywood County: Donnie Ray King Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm
Next articleRichardson Enterprises, Tamra Maurene Villarreal Sentenced for Embezzling Close to $16 Million
Editor 4

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes

Editor 4 - 0
Federal Jury Finds Guilty Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Illegal Exportation of Firearms and Controlled Equipment RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Today in federal...
Read more
General

Pittsford: Muhammad Cheema Going To Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars 

Editor 4 - 0
Pittsford Psychiatrist, Muhammad Cheema Going To Federal Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced...
Read more
General

Memphis: Aaron Whitley Sentenced for Multiple Armed Business Robberies

Editor 4 - 0
Memphis Man, Aaron Whitley Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Armed Business Robberies Memphis, TN (STL.News) Aaron Whitley, 21, has been sentenced...
Read more

Most Popular

Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes

General Editor 4 - 0
Federal Jury Finds Guilty Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Illegal Exportation of Firearms and Controlled Equipment RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Today in federal...
Read more

Pittsford: Muhammad Cheema Going To Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars 

General Editor 4 - 0
Pittsford Psychiatrist, Muhammad Cheema Going To Federal Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced...
Read more

Memphis: Aaron Whitley Sentenced for Multiple Armed Business Robberies

General Editor 4 - 0
Memphis Man, Aaron Whitley Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Armed Business Robberies Memphis, TN (STL.News) Aaron Whitley, 21, has been sentenced...
Read more

Largest Federal Racketeering Conspiracy in South Carolina History

General Editor 4 - 0
40 Charged in Largest Federal Racketeering Conspiracy in South Carolina History 147-Count Indictment Includes Inmates Orchestrating Murder, Kidnapping, Drugs and Firearms Distribution from Prison Columbia, S.C...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

STLNEWS on About
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe Hosts Law Enforcement Roundtable - DSN News on About

EDITOR PICKS

Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes

General Editor 4 - 0
Federal Jury Finds Guilty Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Illegal Exportation of Firearms and Controlled Equipment RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Today in federal...
Read more

Pittsford: Muhammad Cheema Going To Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars 

General Editor 4 - 0
Pittsford Psychiatrist, Muhammad Cheema Going To Federal Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced...
Read more

Memphis: Aaron Whitley Sentenced for Multiple Armed Business Robberies

General Editor 4 - 0
Memphis Man, Aaron Whitley Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Armed Business Robberies Memphis, TN (STL.News) Aaron Whitley, 21, has been sentenced...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes

General Editor 4 - 0
Federal Jury Finds Guilty Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Illegal Exportation of Firearms and Controlled Equipment RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Today in federal...
Read more

Pittsford: Muhammad Cheema Going To Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars 

General Editor 4 - 0
Pittsford Psychiatrist, Muhammad Cheema Going To Federal Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced...
Read more

Memphis: Aaron Whitley Sentenced for Multiple Armed Business Robberies

General Editor 4 - 0
Memphis Man, Aaron Whitley Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Armed Business Robberies Memphis, TN (STL.News) Aaron Whitley, 21, has been sentenced...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv