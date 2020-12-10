Dallas: Kewon Dontrell White and Devin Maurice Brown Charged With Gun, Drug Crimes

Dallas Men, Kewon Dontrell White and Devin Maurice Brown Charged With Gun, Drug Crimes

Two Dallas men have been charged with gun and drug crimes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.

(STL.News) Kewon Dontrell White, 22, was indicted on one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Mr. White – who is now facing a Dallas County murder charge in the death of rapper Melvin Nobel, also known as M03 – was arrested by ATF, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Dallas Police Department patrol officers Wednesday in Dallas’ Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Known affiliate Devin Maurice Brown, Jr, 27, was indicted on one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; he was arrested on November 19, at his residence in Oak Cliff.

“A gun in the hands of a prohibited person is not a theoretical risk, but an actual danger to the community,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox. “We are proud to partner with ATF and our local police departments to take armed felons and drug dealers off the streets.”

“ATF remains vigilant and steadfast in our fight against violent crime in the Dallas Metroplex. Together with the United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners, we will continue to pursue the worst of the worst lawbreakers living amongst us in our communities. If you are in the illegal possession of a firearm, be warned, no one can elude police forever,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Division Jeffrey C. Boshek II.

According to a criminal complaint filed in November, law enforcement discovered a stolen AK-47 in Mr. Brown’s closet during a lawful search of his residence. They also found a botanical substance that field tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids (commonly referred to as “K2” or “spice”), a bottle of multicolored tablets that field tested positive for methamphetamine, several scales, baggies, and more than $3,200 in U.S. currency.

According to a second criminal complaint filed later that same month, law enforcement discovered a 9 mm pistol in Mr. White’s pants pocket. Mr. White fled, first on his dirt bike and then on foot, when officers attempted to effectuate a traffic stop.

Indictments are merely allegations of criminal conduct, not evidence. Like all defendants, Mr. White and Mr. Brown are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, Mr. White faces up to 10 years in federal prison on the gun charge. Mr. Brown faces up to 20 years on the gun and drug charges.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Dallas Police Department conducted the investigation with assistance from the Duncanville and Lancaster Police Departments. The U.S. Marshal’s Service assisted in the arrest. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Myria Boehm and Abe McGlothin are prosecuting the case.

