Dale Bauwens Sentenced for Distribution of Child Pornography

Arizona Resident, Dale L. Bauwens Stopped by Operation Kick Boxer, Sentenced for Distribution of Child Pornography

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that on March 22, 2021, Dale L. Bauwens (age: 35), previously of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison by Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach.

Bauwens possessed and distributed numerous digital images and videos of child pornography. Bauwen’s indictment and subsequent conviction were part of Operation Kick Boxer, a collaborative effort involving the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Griesbach noted the serious nature of the charge and the need for just punishment. Following his release from prison, Bauwens will spend five years on supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sexual offender.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Phoenix Offices, as well as the Winnebago County Sheriffs’ Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today