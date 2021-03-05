Cynthiana: Randall Perry Sentenced for Mail Fraud

Cynthiana Man, Randall Perry Sentenced to 36 Months for Mail Fraud

LEXINGTON, KY (STL.News) A Cynthiana, Ky., man, Randall Perry, 54, was sentenced on Thursday to 36 months in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for mail fraud.

Perry pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in June 2020. According to his plea agreement, Perry was an employee at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) in Georgetown, Ky. Perry admitted that between November 9, 2015 and November 6, 2017, he stole various parts and equipment from the Georgetown plant, then sold some of those stolen parts through eBay and other means, fraudulently representing to online consumers that he was in lawful possession of the equipment he offered for sale. mailed stolen equipment to purchasers and obtained $254,799.30 from this scheme.

TMMK identified 842 stolen parts and valued them at $1,216,147.61. The Court found TMMK’s loss calculation to be appropriate and ordered Mr. Perry to also pay restitution equal to that loss amount.

Under federal law, Perry must serve 85 percent of his prison sentences. Perry will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for one year, following his release.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Lesley C. Allison, U.S. Postal Inspector in Charge of the Pittsburg Division; and Michael Bosse, Chief of the Georgetown Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by USPIS and Georgetown Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tashena Fannin.

