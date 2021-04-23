Currie Indicted For Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Materials

Former Hillsborough County Elementary School Head Custodian, Charles Mark Currie Indicted For Distributing And Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Materials

Tampa, FL (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the return of an indictment charging Charles Mark Currie (64, Tampa) with distribution and possession of child sexual abuse materials. If convicted, Currie faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison, and a potential life term of supervised release. Currie was previously employed by the School District of Hillsborough County as a Head Custodian for West Shore Elementary School until he resigned in January of 2021.

According to the indictment, on September 5, 2020, Currie knowingly distributed over the internet visual depictions of children being sexually abused. On January 26, 2021, Currie also knowingly possessed multiple electronic devices, including a desktop computer, that contained visual depictions of children under the age of 12 being sexually abused.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Tampa Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ilyssa M. Spergel.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Homeland Security Investigations through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2423 or by completing its online tip form.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

