Cuba: Shannon L. Brim Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Cuba Man, Shannon L. Brim Sentenced for Meth Trafficking Following High-Speed Police Chase

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News A Cuba, Missouri, man has been sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking following a high-speed police chase.

Shannon L. Brim, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on Monday, Jan. 25, to 14 years in federal prison without parole.

On Sept. 20, 2020, Brim pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper responded to a report of careless and imprudent driving on Missouri 291 in Cass County on Aug. 18, 2019. The trooper located the vehicle, a silver Pontiac passenger car being driven by Brim, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle accelerated and a pursuit began. The pursuit continued southbound on Missouri 291, reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour. The Pontiac repeatedly crossed the center line and passed several vehicles. The pursuit passed a golf course, and a golfer threw an orange golf ball and struck the Pontiac. The Pontiac traveled off the south side of the roadway and became disabled in a sod farm, where Brim was arrested. Brim had an active parole warrant for his arrest.

The trooper searched Brim’s vehicle and found a plastic bag wrapped in duct tape, which contained approximately 1.14 pounds of methamphetamine.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert M. Smith. It was investigated by the DEA, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Cass County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Harrisonville, Mo., Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today