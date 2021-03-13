General

Crow Agency: Dee Bad Bear admits stabbing man

BILLINGS (STL.News) A Crow Agency man today admitted stabbing another man last year on the Crow Indian Reservation, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

Dee Bad Bear, 59, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with assault with a dangerous weapon.  Bad Bear faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided.  A sentencing date will be set.  Bad Bear was detained.

In court documents filed in the case, the prosecution alleged the assault occurred on April 17, 2020 at a Lodge Grass residence, located on the Crow Indian Reservation.  Bad Bear and the victim, identified as John Doe, were drinking alcohol and talking.   Doe went to the bathroom and when he came out, Bad Bear slashed him with a knife.  Doe was treated for injuries at a hospital in Billings.  A knife matching a description by the victim was recovered from Bad Bear’s car.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeanne Torske is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI.

