Leader of Drug Trafficking Organization, Cristian Gutierrez-Alvarez Sentenced to 295 Months

Methamphetamine and heroin trafficked in Indianapolis and Medford Oregon

Indianapolis (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney John E. Childress announced today that Cristian Gutierrez-Alvarez, 26, Michoacan, Mexico was sentenced to 295 months in federal prison today following his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, by U.S. District Judge James P. Hanlon.

“Drug dealing fuels the majority of violence and social devastation that is occurring in Indianapolis,” said Childress. “Those who choose to ignore our drug laws can expect to face the full force of federal prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The impactful investigative work done by our federal, state and local partners is to be commended.”

In late February 2018, federal agents initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization led by Cristian Gutierrez-Alvarez. This organization distributed controlled substances in the Indianapolis and Medford, Oregon areas. This poly drug organization was distributing multi-pound quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana from sources of supply in Mexico, California and Oregon.

On January 18, 2019, 15 federal search warrants from this investigation were executed. As a result, 25 federal arrests and multiple state arrests throughout Indiana and Oregon were made as well as the seizure of approximately nine pounds of methamphetamine, over a kilogram of heroin, fifteen ounces of cocaine, approximately forty pounds of marijuana, twenty firearms, approximately $20,000, and 15 vehicles.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Indianapolis Metropolitan Drug Task Force, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The 295 month sentencing of Mr. Gutierrez-Alvarez was just and necessary for the fine citizens of Indianapolis and our surrounding communities,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Michael Gannon. “Individuals like Gutierrez-Alvarez must be held accountable for their actions, especially when they are dealing debilitating drugs, such as heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. The DEA is committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to investigate and arrest drug traffickers such as Gutierrez-Alvarez and keep our communities safe.”

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley A. Blackington, who prosecuted the case for the government, Gutierrez-Alvarez will be deported to Mexico following the completion of his prison sentence.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today