Cristian Alberto Sentenced for Trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine

Dominical National, Cristian Alberto Germosen Reynoso Sentenced, Facing Deportation for Trafficking Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Cocaine

PROVIDENCE (STL.News) A Dominican national previously convicted in Massachusetts on drug trafficking charges and for illegally entering the United States was sentenced on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Providence to eight years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl, crack cocaine, and cocaine.

In May 2018, Rhode Island State Police developed information that Cristian Alberto Germosen Reynoso, 42, of Providence, who had been arrested and convicted multiple times in Massachusetts on drug charges, was allegedly dealing heroin in Rhode Island. Law enforcement surveillance of Reynoso’s residence revealed activity consistent with drug trafficking.

Around that same time, a state arrest warrant was issued for Germosen after it was determined that he provided law enforcement a driver’s license in the name of another individual during a motor vehicle stop for a traffic violation. It was also determined that Germosen was wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service in Boston for violating the terms of his supervised release in relation to a sentence imposed for conspiracy to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine.

On June 27, 2019 Rhode Island State Police executed a federal court-authorized search of Germosen’s Providence residence and seized nearly 660 grams of fentanyl, 602 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, 78.42 grams of cocaine, 1.38 grams of cocaine salts, a kilo press, $6,216.00 in cash, and various items used in the sale, packaging, and distribution of narcotics.

According to information presented to the court, following his arrest, Germosen admitted to law enforcement that he obtained and had been using a stolen identity he obtained several years earlier.

Germosen pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Providence on September 21, 2020, to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy sentenced Germosen to 96 months in federal prison to be followed by four years of supervised release, announced United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police Colonel James M. Manni, and Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England Field Division Brian D. Boyle.

Germosen faces deportation proceedings upon completion of his term of incarceration in federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald R. Gendron.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today