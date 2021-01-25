Criminal and Civil Cases Against Dr. Nicholas

United States Attorney’s Office Resolves Criminal and Civil Cases Against Murray Doctor

Dr. Nick Greenwood Pleads Guilty to a Felony Charge of Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Enters into a Civil Agreement with the United States to Permanently Cease Dispensing Controlled Substances and to Pay $500,000 in Penalties

Salt Lake City (STL.News) Dr. Nicholas (“Nick”) Carl Greenwood, 43, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to one felony count of distributing a schedule III narcotic for a non-legitimate medical purpose outside of the standards of medical practice. In addition, Greenwood entered into a consent agreement in order to resolve a civil complaint related to his unlawful practice of prescribing controlled substances from his Murray, Utah, office.

In the criminal case, Greenwood pleaded guilty to one felony count of distribution of a controlled substance in a Utah federal court. In the plea agreement, Greenwood admitted that he intentionally prescribed and distributed Buprenorphine, a schedule III controlled substance, to a purported patient knowing the prescription was for a non-legitimate medical purpose and was outside of the standards of medical practice. Greenwood was ordered to serve 24 months of probation and to pay a $500 fine.

In the civil case against Greenwood, a federal court in Utah entered a consent judgment and permanent injunction ordering Greenwood to permanently cease dispensing opioids or other controlled substances and to pay $500,000 in civil penalties. Under the court’s order, Greenwood will also surrender his registration with the DEA and will never seek renewal. The consent order resolves a complaint filed by the United States alleging that Greenwood repeatedly wrote prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

In the complaint, the United States alleged that several confidential sources who were working for the DEA obtained prescriptions for Buprenorphine by simply asking Greenwood for them. The confidential sources received dozens of prescriptions for hundreds of pills without ever receiving any medical treatment. In most cases, the confidential sources paid cash for prescriptions they picked up from Greenwood’s office staff that were pre-written and signed. In the few times Greenwood did see the confidential sources, he offered no treatment, allowed the confidential sources to bargain for prescriptions, and coached the confidential sources on how to trade and sell the powerful opioids he prescribed them. The complaint further alleged that Greenwood followed this same pattern with other customers, and wrote prescriptions for dangerous combinations and for doses far in excess of those needed for proper treatment, while ignoring urinalysis tests and writing prescriptions for a form of medication more susceptible to abuse.

“Healthcare professionals should be looked upon as heroes. Unfortunately, in this matter the physician abused his position of trust, and cast a shadow on the profession,” said United States Attorney John W. Huber. “The addiction epidemic continues to cause despair in American homes and communities. In partnership with the DEA, we will bring accountability to those who exploit the vulnerable.

“This investigation highlights the cooperative efforts between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and members of the DEA Salt Lake City District Office in combatting the illegal distribution of controlled substances in Utah, said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Tinkler. The DEA is committed to ensuring that those individuals prescribing regulated medications do so in a safe and legal manner.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys in the Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the civil and criminal cases against Dr. Greenwood. Special agents and Diversion Investigators from the DEA conducted the investigation.

