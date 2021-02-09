Business

Cramer says bitcoin is a good hedge: ‘I own bitcoin’

(STL.News) CNBC’s Jim Cramer joined “Squawk Box” on Tuesday to discuss where he thinks bitcoin may be heading and how companies should approach the cryptocurrency.

The elite investors consider cryptocurrencies as a viable asset class.  Another cryptocurrency that has been in the news recently is Dogecoin, as Musk tweeted about it taking it to record highs.

