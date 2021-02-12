General

COVID-19 Pandemic stress seen swelling global ranks of child soldiers

BySTLNEWS

Feb 12, 2021 , , , ,
COVID-19 Pandemic stress seen swelling global ranks of child soldiers

(STL.News) More children could be pushed into joining armed groups in #conflict?  Zones as families face increasing poverty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a top #UN? official warned on Friday.  The exact number of #ChildSoldiers? is unknown.  Still, in 2019 alone, about 7,740 children – some as young as six – were recruited and used as fighters or in other roles by mostly non-state armed groups, according to United Nations data.

Lack of school and money many families worldwide have chosen to sacrifice their children to the army to survive.

Wikipedia page – Children in the military

YouTube video provided courtesy of France 24

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

General

Indiana: Thomas Lee Goliday sentenced for drug dealer

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Michigan: Barry Christopher Arrested for Fentanyl Distribution

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Sioux County: Ernesto Soto Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

Indiana: Thomas Lee Goliday sentenced for drug dealer

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Michigan: Barry Christopher Arrested for Fentanyl Distribution

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Sioux County: Ernesto Soto Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Brandon Embrey Sentenced for Receiving Child Pornography

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4