Categories: Health

Covid-19: Are pandemics the new normal?

(STL.News) Though scientists had warned the world was due a pandemic, no-one could have predicted the scale and impact of Covid-19.  So should we expect more pandemics in the future?

The BBC’s Mattea Bubalo explains.

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News

Video by Mattea Bubalo, Laura Foster and Kate Forbes.

Graphics by Mel Lou and Terry Foster

STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable content. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies around the world.

Share
Published by
STLNEWS
Tags: bbc newsCoronavirus (COVID-19)pandemicVideoWorld News
4 hours ago

Recent Posts

United States and Turkmenistan Hold Annual Bilateral Consultations

The United States and Turkmenistan Hold Annual Bilateral Consultations (STL.News) The United States and Turkmenistan…

13 mins ago

U.S Condemns the Kidnapping of Students in Kankara, Nigeria

The United States Condemns the Kidnapping of Students in Kankara, Nigeria (STL.News) The United States condemns…

14 mins ago

Khalilzad Travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan

Special Representative Khalilzad Travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan (STL.News)  U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan…

29 mins ago