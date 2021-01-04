Covid-19: Are pandemics the new normal?

(STL.News) Though scientists had warned the world was due a pandemic, no-one could have predicted the scale and impact of Covid-19. So should we expect more pandemics in the future?
The BBC’s Mattea Bubalo explains.
YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News
Video by Mattea Bubalo, Laura Foster and Kate Forbes.
Graphics by Mel Lou and Terry Foster
