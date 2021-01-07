Courtney Matthias Sentenced for Transporting Illegal Alien

Courtney Matthias Sentenced to Federal Prison for Transporting Illegal Alien

St. Thomas, USVI (STL.News) Courtney Matthias was sentenced today on his conviction for transporting an illegal alien, United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced.

District Court Judge Robert Molloy sentenced Matthias to a 24 month term of imprisonment, a 3 year term of supervised release, a $7,500 fine, and a $100 special assessment.

According to court documents filed in the case, on October 1, 2019, five aliens traveled by boat from Tortola to St. John, United States Virgin Islands, where they entered the United States without inspection at a place not designated as a point of entry. Matthias then transported several of those aliens in his vehicle to the ferry terminal in St. John. In addition, Matthias purchased a ferry ticket to St. Thomas for one of the aliens and boarded the ferry with her.

This case was investigated by Virgin Islands Port Authority, Homeland Security Investigations, and Customs and Border Protection. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Adam Sleeper.

