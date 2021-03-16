Couple Sentenced for Child Exploitation Offenses

HUNTSVILLE, AL (STL.News) A Limestone County couple has been sentenced on child exploitation charges, announced United States Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger.

United States District Judge R. David Proctor sentenced Bethany Leigh Siniard, 37, of Elkmont to 235 months in prison followed by 60 months of supervised release. Gregory Wade Anderson, 49, of Athens, was sentenced on January 25th to 240 months in prison to be followed by 240 months of supervised release. In August 2019, Siniard pleaded guilty and in November 2019, Anderson pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

“These sentences send a message that exploiting vulnerable children will result in federal incarceration,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “The collaborative work of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners exemplifies our commitment to investigate and prosecute those engaged in exploitation of innocent children.”

“sentencing should send a strong and clear message that the exploitation of children will not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to investigate these crimes, hold the perpetrators accountable and to ensure justice for our nation’s most vulnerable population.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, along with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today