Couple Charged with Selling Turtles in Violation of the Lacey Act

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) United States Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that VINCENT FELIX RIVERE, age 47, and MEGAN LYNN SHOEMAKER, age 35, former residents of Springfield, Louisiana, were charged on December 30, 2020 in a bill of information with selling Louisiana box turtles on July 13, 2017.

If convicted, they face a maximum term of imprisonment of not more than five years, not more than three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000.00, and a: mandatory special assessment of $100.00.

U.S. Attorney Strasser reiterated that a bill of information is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service ininvestigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Jon Maestri is in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today