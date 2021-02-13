Coronavirus: BC health officials to hold live COVID-19 briefing

(STL.News)British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. Friday.

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had recently spoken with the CEO of Pfizer, who assured him Canada would still get its promised four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March.

Trudeau said he had also been assured that the next batch of vaccines would be accelerated after March and arrive in Canada “sooner” than previously projected. The federal government also announced Friday that new quarantine requirements for travelers returning to Canada, including a three-day mandatory hotel stay, would affect Feb. 22.

As of Thursday, about 92 percent of B.C.’s 72,305 cases have recovered, while 1,278 people have died.

YouTube video provided courtesy of Global News