Corey Fair and Rashun Evans Plead Guilty to Weapon Charges

Two Federal Inmates Plead Guilty to Weapon Charges

BLUEFIELD, W.V (STL.News) United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that two federal inmates pled guilty to possessing weapons. Corey Fair, 27, and Rashun Evans, 23, inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) at McDowell, both admitted to possessing a handcrafted weapon, commonly known as a “shank.”

“Bureau of Prisons staff members do an excellent job of finding and confiscating shanks, ultimately thwarting potential violence among inmates,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “These cases will be prosecuted and offenders will find themselves with longer prison sentences.”

Fair admitted that on January 26, 2020, he possessed a handcrafted weapon known as a shank. A staff member at the prison found the weapon, which was a five and one-half inch piece of metal sharpened on one end, in Fair’s pocket during a random search. The staff member then recovered the weapon.

Evans admitted that on February 5, 2020, he also possessed a handcrafted weapon while he was an inmate at the FCI McDowell. A staff member at the prison found the shank hidden underneath a telephone in a common area after Evans had placed it there. The weapon was a seven inch long piece of metal sharpened on one end with a cloth handle on the other end.

Both defendants admitted that the shanks were designed and intended to be used as a weapon.

Both Fair and Evans face up to five years in prison, to be served consecutively to the sentences they are now serving. Sentencing for both defendants is set for April 29, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is handling the prosecutions. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the plea hearings.

