Cordova: Christopher C. Brown Indicted for Insurance Fraud Scheme

Cordova Man, Christopher C. Brown Federally Indicted for $5.9 Million Insurance Fraud Scheme

Memphis, TN (STL.News) Christopher C. Brown, 43, of Cordova, Tennessee has been federally indicted for a fraudulent scheme to unlawfully obtain $5.9 million dollars from multiple insurance companies. D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney, announced the indictment today.

According to allegations in the indictment, Brown defrauded multiple insurance companies over several years by making false representations, including submitting false, forged, and altered documents, to get the victim companies to pay his fraudulent claims.

Brown is charged with four counts of mail fraud and, if convicted, faces up to eighty years in federal prison and a fine of $1,000,000. The indictment also contains an asset forfeiture count seeking to recover all proceeds from the alleged illegal scheme and behavior. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “Insurance fraud schemes negatively affect interstate commerce and victimize innocent companies and customers. Wherever fraud occurs in the Western District of Tennessee, this office will be prepared to hold offenders accountable for such crimes of dishonesty.”

The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

The charges and allegations in the indictment are only accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, and convicted through due process of law.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tony Arvin and David Pritchard are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today