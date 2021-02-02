Connecticut:10AM Delayed Opening for Offices Due To Winter Storm

Governor Lamont Directs 10AM Delayed Opening for State Office Buildings Tuesday Due To Winter Storm

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont today announced that as the winter storm continues to taper down, he is ordering a 10:00 a.m. delayed opening for all executive branch state office buildings on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. All Level 2 state employees who have been working remotely throughout the pandemic should continue to do so.

“All reports indicate that while we received a significant amount of snow yesterday, the storm appears to be winding down and our state and local road crews have been out all night to clear the roads,” Governor Lamont said. “Still, we want to give some extra time for those who need to report to work, so we are opening state office buildings at 10:00 a.m. today. Anyone who needs to travel should give themselves extra time and take it slow on the roads.”