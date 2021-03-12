Connecticut: Special Election Scheduled for State Representative Seat

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has scheduled Tuesday, April 27, 2021 as the date to hold a special election to fill a vacancy for state representative in the 145th Assembly District of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The seat, which consists of portions of Stamford, became vacant on March 8 following the resignation of Patricia Billie Miller, who was recently elected to serve in the State Senate.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a vacancy in the General Assembly and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ has been issued. Governor Lamont issued the writ today.

Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the 145th Assembly District in the City of Stamford