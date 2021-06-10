Connecticut: Legislative Approval of Biennial State Budget

Governor Lamont Statement on Final Legislative Approval of the 2022-2023 Biennial State Budget

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding final legislative approval of the 2022-2023 biennial state budget:

“The bipartisan approval of the 2022-2023 biennial state budget sends a clear message to all of the residents of our great state – this is the most progressive, transformative, and life-changing budget our state has ever seen. We agreed across party lines that now is the time to ensure thousands of families have access to affordable childcare, the expansion of access to free and affordable healthcare will provide security to households, and investments in our future through workforce development will make our state stronger. The investments in equity will lift up our state for generations to come. I want to thank the co-chairs of the Appropriations and Finance Committees and the bipartisan leaders of the General Assembly for working with my administration to move our state forward with this budget.”

The legislation is House Bill 6689. It will next be transmitted to the governor, and in the coming days he will sign it into law.