Connecticut: Half-Staff Flags for Victims of Indianapolis Mass Shooting

Apr 16, 2021
HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont today announced that – in accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the mass shooting last night in Indianapolis, Indiana – he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

