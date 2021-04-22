Connecticut Governor: Special Elections To Be Held on November 2

Governor Lamont Schedules Special Elections To Be Held on November 2 To Fill Two Anticipated Vacancies for Probate Judge

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is ordering special elections to be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – the same date as the next general election – to fill two anticipated vacancies for probate judge, including for the Berlin Probate Court District and the Milford-Orange Probate Court District.

The Berlin Probate Court District consists of the Town of Berlin and City of New Britain. It is expected to become vacant on October 17, 2021, when the current officer holder, the Honorable Walter A. Clebowicz, reaches the state’s mandatory age of retirement for judges.

The Milford-Orange Probate Court District consists of the City of Milford and Town of Orange. It is expected to become vacant on December 31, 2021, upon the resignation of the current office holder, the Honorable Beverly K. Streit-Kefalas, who has informed the governor of her intention to step down from the position on that date.

Governor Lamont said that by coinciding the date of these special elections with the date of the next general election, the impacted municipalities will be able to save taxpayer dollars. The winners of each of these special elections will fill the remainder of the current term for probate judges, which ends on January 3, 2023.

Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the Berlin Probate Court District

Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the Milford-Orange Probate Court District