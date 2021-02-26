Connecticut Governor Sets April 13 Special Election in Monroe, Newtown

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has scheduled Tuesday, April 13, 2021 as the date to hold a special election to fill a vacancy for state representative in the 112th Assembly District of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The seat, which consists of the entirety of Monroe and portions of Newtown, became vacant on February 17 following the resignation of J.P. Sredzinski.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a vacancy in the General Assembly and a special election must be held exactly 46 days after the writ has been issued. Governor Lamont issued the writs today.

Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the 112th Assembly District in the Town of Monroe

Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the 112th Assembly District in the Town of Newtown