Connecticut Governor Provides Update on Coronavirus Response Efforts

(HARTFORD, CT) (STL.News) As the State of Connecticut continues taking actions in response to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Governor Ned Lamont provided the following updates.
The following is a summary of the day-to-day newly reported data on cases, deaths, and tests in Connecticut. It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.
|Overall Summary
|Total
|Change Since Thursday
|COVID-19 Cases (confirmed and probable)
|190,120
|+4,412
|COVID-19 Tests Reported (molecular and antigen)
|4,372,190
|+62,526
|Daily Test Positivity
|—
|7.06%
|Patients Currently Hospitalized with COVID-19
|1,056
|-80
|COVID-19 Associated Deaths
|6,099
|+104
County-by-county breakdown of current COVID-19 hospitalizations:
|County
|Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations
|Fairfield County
|264
|Hartford County
|321
|Litchfield County
|9
|Middlesex County
|54
|New Haven County
|288
|New London County
|88
|Tolland County
|7
|Windham County
|25
|Total
|1,056
SOURCE: PORTAL.CT.Gov
The United States and Turkmenistan Hold Annual Bilateral Consultations (STL.News) The United States and Turkmenistan…
The United States Condemns the Kidnapping of Students in Kankara, Nigeria (STL.News) The United States condemns…
Special Representative Khalilzad Travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan (STL.News) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan…