Connecticut Governor Provides Update on Coronavirus Response Efforts

(HARTFORD, CT) (STL.News) As the State of Connecticut continues taking actions in response to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Governor Ned Lamont provided the following updates.

Data updates on testing in Connecticut

The following is a summary of the day-to-day newly reported data on cases, deaths, and tests in Connecticut.  It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week.  All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.

Overall Summary Total Change Since Thursday
COVID-19 Cases (confirmed and probable) 190,120 +4,412
COVID-19 Tests Reported (molecular and antigen) 4,372,190 +62,526
Daily Test Positivity 7.06%
Patients Currently Hospitalized with COVID-19 1,056 -80
COVID-19 Associated Deaths 6,099 +104

County-by-county breakdown of current COVID-19 hospitalizations:

County Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations
Fairfield County 264
Hartford County 321
Litchfield County 9
Middlesex County 54
New Haven County 288
New London County 88
Tolland County 7
Windham County 25
Total 1,056

SOURCE: PORTAL.CT.Gov

