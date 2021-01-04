Connecticut Governor Provides Update on Coronavirus Response Efforts

Gov. Lamont Provides Update on Coronavirus Response Efforts

(HARTFORD, CT) (STL.News) As the State of Connecticut continues taking actions in response to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Governor Ned Lamont provided the following updates.

Data updates on testing in Connecticut

The following is a summary of the day-to-day newly reported data on cases, deaths, and tests in Connecticut. It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.

Overall Summary Total Change Since Thursday COVID-19 Cases (confirmed and probable) 190,120 +4,412 COVID-19 Tests Reported (molecular and antigen) 4,372,190 +62,526 Daily Test Positivity — 7.06% Patients Currently Hospitalized with COVID-19 1,056 -80 COVID-19 Associated Deaths 6,099 +104

County-by-county breakdown of current COVID-19 hospitalizations:

County Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fairfield County 264 Hartford County 321 Litchfield County 9 Middlesex County 54 New Haven County 288 New London County 88 Tolland County 7 Windham County 25 Total 1,056

SOURCE: PORTAL.CT.Gov