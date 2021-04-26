Connecticut Governor: Proposal for Federal COVID Recovery Funding

Governor Lamont Releases Proposal for Federal COVID-19 Recovery Funding From the American Rescue Plan Act

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont provided legislative leaders and committees of cognizance with his proposal for use of the federal COVID-19 recovery funding that Connecticut is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The proposal was developed pursuant to Special Act 21-1, which requires the governor to provide the Connecticut General Assembly with a plan for investing the funds. That law also requires the legislature’s Appropriations Committee to create its own proposal by May 16, and then the two plans will be subject to final negotiations between the legislature and the governor.

The American Rescue Plan Act is the sixth federal COVID-19 relief bill passed in the last year and is by far the largest infusion of resources to the state. The governor developed his proposal with the goal of ensuring that the state’s recovery efforts are oriented toward transformative initiatives that enable Connecticut to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger, healthier, and ready to resume the progress that has made the state a leader in many areas and a desirable place to live.

“The funds due to arrive in Connecticut through the American Rescue Plan Act represent an incredible opportunity for this state to make transformative investments to emerge healthier and stronger,” Governor Lamont said. “Our proposal places a special emphasis on equity, investments in children and families, and making our state even more prepared in the event of another public health emergency or crisis. This is a unique moment for Connecticut, and by maximizing the utility of these resources, we can continue putting our state on an upward trajectory for the remainder of the pandemic, the recovery, and into the future.”

Governor Lamont’s proposal make investments in five key areas:

Defeating COVID-19

Investing in the future

Creating a more affordable Connecticut

Economic growth that works for all

Modernizing state government

Governor Lamont’s proposal for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act

Slide presentation on Governor Lamont’s American Rescue Plan Act proposal

Summary of workforce development investments

Summary of education investments

OPM Secretary Melissa McCaw’s presentation on the allocation plan