HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont said that the State of Connecticut Emergency Operations Center remains partially activated in response to Tropical Storm Elsa, which began impacting the state this morning. Currently, the storm is anticipated to pass through Connecticut by early afternoon with rain continuing throughout the day and a chance of thunderstorms this evening.

Eversource and United Illuminating are reporting to the state that they are experiencing minimal customer outages as of this morning, and crews are already on site or are on the way to areas with reported outages.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that the state’s utility companies respond to outages as quickly as possible to keep critical services online and prevent loss of perishable items,” Governor Lamont said. “Right now, unless you are required to travel, we are urging everyone to stay home and remain off the roads if you can until the storm passes and conditions improve.”

Connecticut residents should report any power outages to Eversource by calling 1-800-286-2000, or to United Illuminating at 1-800-722-5584. Residents should also report any trees that may be at risk of falling on power lines.

Everyone is urged to keep their mobile devices fully charged while power remains available in the event of an outage. If power is lost, it is best to keep refrigerators closed to prevent loss of food or other perishable items, and flip all light switches off to prevent any possible electrical damages.

People are also urged to check on their elderly neighbors, family, and friends, and individuals with disabilities who may need support.