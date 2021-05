HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement on the passing of Bob Ward, former state representative and longtime house minority leader:

“Bob Ward was a quintessential public servant. He was smart, principled, hardworking, and never forgot about where he came from and the people he dedicated his career to serving. The people of Connecticut are blessed for having had someone like him in public service and our state was made better by his presence.”