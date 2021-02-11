Politics

Connecticut Governor: Nomination of Dr. Miguel Cardona

ByPublisher3

Feb 11, 2021 , , ,
Connecticut Governor: Nomination of Dr. Miguel Cardona

Governor Lamont Statement on Senate Committee Vote Advancing the Nomination of Dr. Miguel Cardona as U.S. Education Secretary

HARTFORD, CT (STL.NewsGovernor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the vote this morning in the U.S. Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advancing the nomination of Connecticut Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona to become the next U.S. Secretary of Education:

“I congratulate our friend Dr. Miguel Cardona on the committee approval of his nomination to be the next U.S. Secretary of Education.  This is the latest step toward our country having a true ambassador for public education efforts across the nation.  The committee on a bipartisan basis recognized what we have known in Connecticut for a while – Dr. Cardona is a tireless advocate for children, understands the classroom as a former educator, and how schools operate from the top down as an administrator.  I look forward to seeing the full U.S. Senate confirming his nomination.”

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Connecticut Governor Activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Delaware Nominations for Governor’s Youth Volunteer Service Awards

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Delaware Governor: Registration Opens for 2nd Dose Vaccination

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

Thaddeus Ponce pleads guilty to federal threat charge

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

Tymir Wigfall Receives 10 Years in Federal Prison

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

James Mays Pleads Guilty in Prescription Drug Billing Scheme

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

Mother & daughter sentenced for income tax evasion

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4