Connecticut Governor: Nomination of Dr. Miguel Cardona

Governor Lamont Statement on Senate Committee Vote Advancing the Nomination of Dr. Miguel Cardona as U.S. Education Secretary

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the vote this morning in the U.S. Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advancing the nomination of Connecticut Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona to become the next U.S. Secretary of Education:

“I congratulate our friend Dr. Miguel Cardona on the committee approval of his nomination to be the next U.S. Secretary of Education. This is the latest step toward our country having a true ambassador for public education efforts across the nation. The committee on a bipartisan basis recognized what we have known in Connecticut for a while – Dr. Cardona is a tireless advocate for children, understands the classroom as a former educator, and how schools operate from the top down as an administrator. I look forward to seeing the full U.S. Senate confirming his nomination.”