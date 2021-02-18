Connecticut Governor: Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Mohegan Sun

Governor Lamont, Mohegan Tribe, and Yale New Haven Health Announce Launch of Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Mohegan Sun

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) In a continued effort to meet public health needs relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Ned Lamont, the Mohegan Tribe, and Yale New Haven Health System today announced plans to open a large-scale community vaccination site at Mohegan Sun.

The clinic will open on Friday, February 19, 2021, and will be located at Mohegan Sun’s Earth Expo & Convention Center. It will operate on an appointment-only basis, weather permitting, and is available for Connecticut residents.

On the first day of operations, the clinic is expected to serve up to 300 Connecticut residents with the ability to increase vaccine distribution based on availability. Additional appointments will be added regularly as more supply of the vaccine becomes available by the federal government. It will operate in accordance with existing state rules and procedures relating to vaccine eligibility.

Connecticut residents who are currently eligible to be vaccinated can schedule an appointment for the clinic by visiting www.ynhhs.org/covidvaccine and selecting the Mohegan Sun location. Appointments will also be available through the state’s COVID Vaccine Appointment Assist Line (877-918-2224), which is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“This latest mass vaccination site shows the coordinated effort our state is making with our tribal partners, and our partners in healthcare,” Governor Lamont said. “The Mohegan Tribe has taken incredible steps throughout the pandemic to keep its members and residents safe through standing up testing sites, the distribution of PPE, and coordination with the Connecticut Department of Public Health. We will get through this pandemic by working together, especially in vaccine distribution, and that’s exactly what this site represents.”

“The Mohegan Tribe has a long-held philosophy of cooperation and working together with our neighbors, and throughout this pandemic we have practiced those values each and every day,” James Gessner, Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe, said. “Whether it meant temporarily shutting down operations entirely, installing new state-of-the-art safety technology, distributing PPE to healthcare partners, or helping provide community COVID testing, Mohegan is working hard to help Connecticut manage this crisis. Now, the next step in that work will be serving as a hub in southeastern Connecticut for the state’s vaccination efforts. We are proud to continue to help serve our community, and eager to help Connecticut get as many state residents vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

“We are excited to provide more COVID-19 vaccinations to the residents in southeastern Connecticut,” Patrick Green, President and CEO of L+M Healthcare, said. “The Mohegan Sun community vaccine site is yet another extension of the remarkable partnership between our organizations to prioritize the health and wellness of the communities we serve. Our teams have been working around the clock to streamline the vaccination process to accommodate as many people as we can. It is a privilege to be in a position where we can open another community vaccination site along with our Mohegan colleagues.”