Connecticut Governor Lifts Travel Ban on Tractor Trailers

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont today announced that as the winter storm continues to wind down, he is directing the travel ban that he implemented on certain tractor trailers to be lifted effective at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in coordination with neighboring states who are also lifting their bans this morning.

“Our crews have been out all night clearing the roads, but we encourage anyone who needs to be out to give themselves extra time, take it slow, and use caution as the roads remain slick in some areas,” Governor Lamont said.