Connecticut Governor Lamont: Phase 1b of COVID-19 Vaccination

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Residents Over 75 Can Now Register for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments as State Transitions To Phase 1b

1.3 Million Residents Are Eligible To Receive Vaccine in Phase 1b as 46,000 First Doses Are Expected To Be Delivered Weekly From the Federal Government

Governor Lamont Accepts Advisory Group’s Recommendations To Expand Phase 1b To More Populations

(HARTFORD, CT) (STL.News)– Governor Ned Lamont today announced that phase 1b of Connecticut’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout will begin on Monday, January 18, 2021, and residents in the state over the age of 75 can now schedule appointments to receive the vaccine.

In addition, Governor Lamont announced that he is accepting the recommendations of the Allocation Subcommittee of the Governor’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group to expand phase 1b to include additional population groups. In the coming weeks, phase 1b will expand to include:

Residents between the ages of 65 and 74 (approximately 353,000 individuals); and

Residents between the ages of 16 and 64 who have underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk of the virus (approximately 362,000 individuals).

This is in addition to those already in phase 1b, including:

Residents who are 75 and older (approximately 277,000 individuals);

Residents and staff of congregate settings (approximately 50,000 individuals); and

Frontline essential workers (approximately 325,000 individuals).

In order to ensure that the most vulnerable populations within phase 1b are prioritized, Governor Lamont has directed the Connecticut Department of Public Health to begin the phase by prioritizing the vaccine for persons over the age of 75 in the first wave. As supply increases and a significant portion of individuals over 75 have received the vaccine, phase 1b will open up to include more of the eligible populations with a focus on addressing issues of equity and risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19.

It is estimated that 1.3 million Connecticut residents are eligible for phase 1b. Currently, the state anticipates receiving about 46,000 first doses of the vaccine per week from the federal government.

All eligible residents are required to make an appointment in advance of receiving the vaccine. Beginning today, individuals over the age of 75 can make appointments utilizing the following tools:

Healthcare Provider: Many residents have already been or will be contacted to schedule an appointment by their healthcare provider if their provider is participating in the state’s vaccine program. Not all providers are administering the vaccine. A list of participating providers is available at ct.gov/covidvaccine. Residents are urged not to contact their physician or healthcare provider directly for COVID vaccine appointments.