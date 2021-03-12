Connecticut Governor Lamont on President Biden’s Address

Governor Lamont Statement on President Biden’s Address To the Nation Regarding COVID-19

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement on tonight’s address to the nation by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. regarding COVID-19:

“Achieving universal access to vaccines for all adults by May is a bold, aggressive goal coming from President Biden, and this is the kind of leadership that is necessary to get our state and our country back to normal.

“On behalf of the people of Connecticut: I accept this challenge. I also echo the President’s call for each of us to get our vaccine as soon as we are eligible. We will work with our providers to ensure they are doing everything necessary to achieve an equitable distribution as we continue to see increased supply of vaccines. Reaching our underserved communities remains a priority of my administration and we will do everything we can to get as many vaccines administered as we can in the coming weeks.

“I thank President Biden for this approach and for working to end this pandemic, supporting families and small businesses, and working to get our economy back on solid ground. I, too, look forward to Independence Day so we can celebrate with family and friends our collective achievement of getting back to normal.”