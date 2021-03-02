Connecticut Governor Lamont Congratulates Dr. Miguel Cardona

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement congratulating Connecticut Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona on the vote in the U.S. Senate today confirming him to serve as secretary of the U.S. Department of Education:

“This is an incredible moment for Connecticut, as someone who was educated in our public schools and went on to lead a successful teaching career in those very schools has been confirmed to be our nation’s top education advisor. I’m feeling bittersweet emotions today knowing that our administration is saying farewell to someone who has been a wonderful commissioner, but we’re also gaining ally on the national stage. Miguel, his family, the Meriden public school system, and everyone at the State Department of Education should feel immense pride today. This is a remarkable opportunity for Miguel, and I look forward to continuing our work together on behalf of Connecticut’s students as he transitions to this new role.”