Connecticut Governor Lamont Announces Online Business Portal

Connecticut’s One-Stop-Shop for Business Services Grows in Ability to Serve the Needs of Connecticut’s Entrepreneurs

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut’s online business portal – business.ct.gov – continues to add more features that will make it easier for entrepreneurs to find information and services that aid in the process of starting or managing their businesses in Connecticut. Using feedback gathered from entrepreneurs, the state has continued to customize this one-stop-shop experience for users.

Some of the newly added features during this most recent update include:

Resource Center : Users can now access a customizable resource center that centralizes 170 different programs for businesses. These resources pull from multiple sectors and disciplines, providing financial, technical, and equity-based support programs for business owners in any stage of their business lifecycle. Users can receive personalized recommendations for resources based on their business and then save them all into a powerful, tailored collection that stays inside their account.

: Users can now access a customizable resource center that centralizes 170 different programs for businesses. These resources pull from multiple sectors and disciplines, providing financial, technical, and equity-based support programs for business owners in any stage of their business lifecycle. Users can receive personalized recommendations for resources based on their business and then save them all into a powerful, tailored collection that stays inside their account. Business Dashboard : When users log in, they will see a new dynamic, content-rich dashboard that will cut down on the time needed to find crucial business information, link companies to state compliance needs, and equip business owners with vital, time-sensitive alerts that can impact their business.

: When users log in, they will see a new dynamic, content-rich dashboard that will cut down on the time needed to find crucial business information, link companies to state compliance needs, and equip business owners with vital, time-sensitive alerts that can impact their business. Connecticut COVID-19 Content: Users will be able to find the latest updates on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic right from the dashboard. This includes point-of-time data with direct access points for deeper exploration of vaccination numbers, positive cases, business and employer resources, and official state guidance.

“Our goal with the state’s online business portal is to provide a seamless digital solution to current and potential business owners with full-service, personalized guidance about planning, starting, and operating a business in Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “The most recent updates to business.ct.gov move us toward our goal, and I’m excited for a future where our entrepreneurs can move closer to spending less time with the state and more time focused on their businesses.”

“As we continue to shift toward a more digital world, it’s critical that business owners have all the resources needed to start up and manage their businesses effectively at their fingertips,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “By building on the success of business.ct.gov and adding functions that will only improve users’ interaction with the platform, we can give our business owners the tools they need to succeed.”

“It’s wonderful to see business.ct.gov continue to add functionality that will help small business owners grow their businesses in Connecticut,” Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said. “Resources like this are designed to help make Connecticut business owners’ lives easier, so these updates offer strong support to our business community, particularly small businesses and new businesses that are just starting out.”

“Since its launch last summer, more than 2,500 new businesses have started up in Connecticut with the help of business.ct.gov, and we are excited to add even more features and resources based on feedback from our state’s business community,” Josh Geballe, Connecticut’s chief operating officer and administrative services commissioner, said. “Today’s update of the state’s online business portal shows our commitment to continuous improvement so that our residents can spend more time growing their business, with their families, and enjoying our great state, rather than wrestling with government bureaucracy.”

Connecticut’s online business portal – business.ct.gov – launched in the summer of 2020 with the goal of providing the state’s entrepreneurs with a one-stop-shop to easily find information and quickly create a checklist with everything required to start up or manage a business in the state.