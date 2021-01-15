Connecticut Governor: Election for Senate Seat in Darien – Stamford

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News)– Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has scheduled Tuesday, March 2, 2021 as the date to hold a special election to fill a vacancy for state senator in the 27th Senatorial District of the Connecticut General Assembly.

The seat, which consists of portions of Darien and Stamford, became vacant on January 5 following the resignation of Carlo Leone.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a vacancy in the General Assembly and a special election must be held exactly 46 days after the writ has been issued. Governor Lamont issued the writs today.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the 27th Senatorial District in the Town of Darien

**Download: Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the 27th Senatorial District in the City of Stamford