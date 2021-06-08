Connecticut Governor Commends Adult-Use of Cannabis Legislation

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont is commending the Connecticut State Senate for voting to approve legislation drafted with the support and input of his administration that will legalize the recreational, adult-use of cannabis, including its sale and safe regulation.

The legislation, Senate Bill 1118, next needs to be approved by the Connecticut House of Representatives before it can be transferred to Governor Lamont’s desk and signed into law.

“I applaud the Senate’s bipartisan passage of the bill to legalize the adult use of cannabis,” Governor Lamont said. “The war on cannabis, which was at its core a war on people in Black and Brown communities, not only caused injustices and increased disparities in our state, it did little to protect public health and safety. That’s why I introduced a bill and worked hard with our partners in the legislature to create a comprehensive framework for a securely regulated market that prioritizes public health, public safety, social justice, and equity. It will help eliminate the dangerous, unregulated market and support a new growing sector of our economy, which will lead to jobs and growth. This measure is comprehensive, protects our children and the most vulnerable in our communities, and will be viewed as a national model for regulating the adult-use cannabis marketplace. I look forward to the Connecticut House of Representatives securing passage of this measure and sending it to my desk.”