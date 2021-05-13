Connecticut Governor Applauds Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut House of Representatives for voting to approve the bipartisan agreement his administration helped reach that will restore the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund while also reducing taxes on the majority of Connecticut businesses.

“I want to congratulate and thank the members of the Connecticut House of Representatives for the bipartisan passage of unemployment insurance reform,” Governor Lamont said. “This measure provides long-term solvency for the fund, which ensures our residents who need this assistance have it in the future, and our employers have predictability when it comes to their contributions. Representative Sean Scanlon, Representative Holly Cheeseman, workers, and employers collaborated on a commonsense solution to a longstanding problem and showed what’s possible when we all work together. I look forward to the State Senate taking action on this bill so that I can sign it into law.”

The legislation is House Bill 6633, An Act Restructuring Unemployment Insurance Benefits and Improving Fund Solvency. It next needs to be approved by the State Senate.